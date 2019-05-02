Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Gilbert v Higgins & G Wilson v Trump

Four-time champion John Higgins trails David Gilbert 5-3 after the first session of their World Championship semi-final in Sheffield.

Gilbert made a nervous start by missing straightforward pots, allowing Higgins to take the first two frames, but soon settled with a break of 94.

He trailed 3-2, but then won three in a row, including missing the 15th black on a maximum 147 break, to lead 5-3.

