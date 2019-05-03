Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Trump v Wilson & Gilbert v Higgins
- Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
- Watch semi-final coverage at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: Gary Wilson (Eng) 7-9 Judd Trump (Eng) - Third session
- 14:30: David Gilbert (Eng) 13-11 John Higgins (Sco) - Final session
- 19:00: Gary Wilson (Eng) 7-9 Judd Trump (Eng) - Final session
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Saturday, 4 May
Highlights - 02:35-10:00, BBC Red Button
Semi-finals live
14:00-16:10, BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:10-17:30 & 19:30-22:00,BBC Two (16:10-17:30, not in NI)
14:15-17:30 & 19:30-22:00, Connected TV and online
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
