Watch: UK Snooker Championship

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple
Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held
at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was
previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in
Telford for four years.
This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the
line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.