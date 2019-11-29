Watch: UK Snooker Championship

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.

This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.