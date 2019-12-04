Watch: UK Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan v Ding & Wilson v Bond

Video content Video caption: UK Championship: Mark Allen beats Kurt Maflin after tense final-frame decider UK Championship: Mark Allen beats Kurt Maflin after tense final-frame decider

World number seven Mark Allen won a thrilling final-frame decider against Kurt Maflin to move into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

In a dramatic match, Northern Ireland's Allen took a scrappy, nervy 11th frame for a 6-5 win.

Norway's Maflin, the world number 42, had started superbly with breaks of 81 and 113 helping build a 3-1 lead.

But 2018 finalist Allen took the next three, with a stunning 126 clearance the highlight.