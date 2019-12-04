Watch: UK Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan v Ding & Wilson v Bond

World number seven Mark Allen won a thrilling final-frame decider against Kurt Maflin to move into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.
In a dramatic match, Northern Ireland's Allen took a scrappy, nervy 11th frame for a 6-5 win.
Norway's Maflin, the world number 42, had started superbly with breaks of 81 and 113 helping build a 3-1 lead.
But 2018 finalist Allen took the next three, with a stunning 126 clearance the highlight.
Last time out
Ronnie O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for a record seventh time by outclassing Mark Allen 10-6 in York.
O'Sullivan retained his title to move to 19 World, UK and Masters trophies - surpassing Stephen Hendry's record in the 'Triple Crown' events.
A run of six frames in a row allowed the Englishman to dominate the final.
Northern Ireland's Allen rallied to trail 9-6, but O'Sullivan closed out the match with a break of 78 to collect the trophy and the £170,000 top prize.
Five-time world champion O'Sullivan sat out the 2015 event, but has dominated at the Barbican in recent years, claiming three titles since 2014.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, iPlayer, online and the BBC Sport app from Saturday, 30 November through to the final on Sunday, 8 December.
Thursday 5 December
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online & Connected TV
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 06:30, 09:20 & 12:10 6 December, BBC Red Button)
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two (repeated 07:20 & 10:10 6 December, BBC Red Button)
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
