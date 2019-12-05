Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Higgins v Yan & Ding v Liang

Watch the best shots as world number two and defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan loses to China's Ding Junhui in the UK Championship round of 16.
Ding downs O'Sullivan at UK Championship
Watch the best shots as world number two and defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan loses to China's Ding Junhui in the UK Championship round of 16.
Last time out
UK Snooker Championship 2018
Ronnie O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for a record seventh time by outclassing Mark Allen 10-6 in York.
O'Sullivan retained his title to move to 19 World, UK and Masters trophies - surpassing Stephen Hendry's record in the 'Triple Crown' events.
A run of six frames in a row allowed the Englishman to dominate the final.
Northern Ireland's Allen rallied to trail 9-6, but O'Sullivan closed out the match with a break of 78 to collect the trophy and the £170,000 top prize.
Five-time world champion O'Sullivan sat out the 2015 event, but has dominated at the Barbican in recent years, claiming three titles since 2014.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, iPlayer, online and the BBC Sport app from Saturday, 30 November through to the final on Sunday, 8 December
Friday, 6 December
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online & Connected TV
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 07:30 7 December, BBC Red Button)
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.
