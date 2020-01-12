Watch: Masters Snooker - Robertson v Maguire

Video content Video caption: Best shots as Perry ends Ding's Masters bid Best shots as Perry ends Ding's Masters bid

Ding Junhui suffered a shock 6-3 defeat by Joe Perry in the opening match of this year's Masters in London.

The Chinese player arrived in fine form having won the UK Championshipin York last month, but despite a 135 break in frame two, he was never ahead.

Englishman Perry, the world number 16 who reached the final of this event in 2017, was too consistent and breaks of 71, 93 and 83 secured victory.

