Watch: Masters Snooker - Trump v Murphy

The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the
Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2020 tournament runs from January 12 to 19 with full
coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus
coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London
since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan. The seven-time
champion will not be in action though at the 2020 tournament after announcing he would not
take part in December.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Maguire comeback stuns Robertson
Stephen Maguire fought back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in the opening round of the Masters.
Australian Robertson, 37, a Masters winner in 2012, made breaks of 76, 136, 71 and 45 on his way into a 5-1 lead.
Maguire, 38, recovered with a break of 105 in the seventh, came from 56-0 and 40-5 behind to win the next two frames and then made a clearance of 81.
Robertson held a 33-point lead in the deciding frame but Maguire's break of 62 saw him dramatically win the game.
Read the full report here.
Last time out
UK Masters Snooker final 2018
Judd Trump hammered seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 with a brilliant performance to win his first Masters title.
A closely fought classic was expected between two of snooker's biggest draws, but the match turned into a comprehensive rout for Trump.
The world number five's blistering start saw him open up 4-0 and 7-1 advantages in a stunning first session.
Despite O'Sullivan responding in the evening with two centuries as he clawed three frames back, Trump was not to be denied.
Read the full report here.
What is the Masters?
The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2020 tournament runs from January 12 to 19 with full coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan. The seven-time champion will not be in action though at the 2020 tournament after announcing he would not take part in December.
Defending champion Judd Trump beat O’Sullivan in last year’s final 10-4 and will hope to retain his title after the World number one exited the UK Championship at the last 32 stage in December.
BBC Coverage
All times GMT and subject to late changes
The BBC will bring you live coverage from Alexandra Palace on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, plus uninterrupted coverage on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer.
There will also be a daily highlights round-up and further extended coverage of the day's play with Masters Snooker Extra each evening.
Tuesday, 14 January
13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Shaun Murphy (Eng)
19:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
Live BBC coverage
13:00-16:45 - BBC Two
19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
00:05-00:55 - BBC Two (00:30 BBC Two NI; repeated 05:10, 09:15 & 12:05, BBC Red Button)
00:55-02:55 - Extra, BBC Two (01:20 BBC Two NI; repeated 06:00 & 10:05, BBC Red Button)
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.