Watch: Masters Snooker - Trump v Murphy

Stephen Maguire fought back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in the opening round of the Masters.

Australian Robertson, 37, a Masters winner in 2012, made breaks of 76, 136, 71 and 45 on his way into a 5-1 lead.

Maguire, 38, recovered with a break of 105 in the seventh, came from 56-0 and 40-5 behind to win the next two frames and then made a clearance of 81.

Robertson held a 33-point lead in the deciding frame but Maguire's break of 62 saw him dramatically win the game.

