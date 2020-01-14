Watch: Masters Snooker - Wilson v Lisowski

Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working. It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to. Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here . And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club. The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
