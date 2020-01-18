Watch: Masters semi-finals - Murphy v Carter & Gilbert v Bingham

Debutant David Gilbert made a tournament-high 144 break in a dominant 6-2 victory over Stephen Maguire to reach the Masters semi-finals.

World number 11 Gilbert is in line for a bonus £15,000 after a stunning century in the opening frame.

The Englishman went 4-1 ahead including runs of 55 and 91 and completed the task in his first appearance at London's Alexandra Palace.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," said the 38-year-old from Derby.

