Relive: World Championship final - O'Sullivan leads Wilson by three frames

As I mentioned at moment ago Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping for a sixth world title, which would take him level with Ray Reardon and Steve Davis.

In terms of modern day (and I say that loosely) champions Stephen Hendry is very much, 'top of the list, King of the hill, a number one,' to coin a line from a famous Frank Sinatra track.

Though of course Joe Davis (15), Fred Davis (8) and John Pulman (8) had won a fair few long before my lifetime.