Relive: World Championship final - O'Sullivan leads Wilson by three frames

As I mentioned at moment ago Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping for a sixth world title, which would take him level with Ray Reardon and Steve Davis.
In terms of modern day (and I say that loosely) champions Stephen Hendry is very much, 'top of the list, King of the hill, a number one,' to coin a line from a famous Frank Sinatra track.
Though of course Joe Davis (15), Fred Davis (8) and John Pulman (8) had won a fair few long before my lifetime.
See you all on Sunday
Right it is time for me to depart.
Who would have thought Ronnie O'Sullivan would be pegged back by Kyren Wilson in such a fashion. Our report on how it sets up a fascinating conclusion to this match on Sunday, is available here.
Thanks for joining me. I'll see you all again in the same spot at 13:15 BST.
O'Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
Ken Doherty
1997 world champion on BBC Two
It is set up lovely, for all those who thought this was going to be one-way traffic, they have another thing coming.
Kyren Wilson won the second session but it was almost undone by that missed red which you would not expect him to miss.
Sean: For Ronnie to play as badly as he has today and still lead 10-7 is a minor miracle. Anything could happen tomorrow.
Sofie: Don’t know what just happened tonight and how on earth Ronnie O’Sullivan managed to go into the final day leading 10-7. If he shares both sessions, number six will be his.
'O'Sullivan has been through the mill'
O'Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion on BBC Two
Ronnie O'Sullivan came off wiping his brow. He has been through the mill. He had to sit and suffer for a long period of time while he went off the boil and his opponent fought back.
I think Kyren will sleep the easier of the two but he will have to come out again and generate some more action.
James: Somehow Ronnie has come out of a terrible session with a two-frame lead... Not quite sure how.
Jamie Miles: Fantastic comeback by Kyren to certainly make a game of it tomorrow, although he may well rue throwing that last frame of the session away. Should be going into tomorrow 9-8 down. To say that from 8-2 down is miraculous.
Jess Pegg: What an evening of snooker that was ! Tense and nail biting! Bring on tomorrow.
O’Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
Ken Doherty
1997 world champion on BBC Two
Ronnie O'Sullivan will be over the moon to be up 10-7, even though he lost the session.
What a turning point that red may prove to be. Ronnie held his bottle well.
Watch: What's wrong with Ronnie?
O’Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
Now you've heard us rambling on about Ronnie O'Sullivan's troubles this evening.
But here's some great insight on the matter from two former world champions.
O’Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
John Parrott
1991 world champion on BBC Two
Wilson was 8-2 down so he'll take 10-7 from there. Something in this session for both of them.
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 10-7 Wilson
Who would have predicted that at 8-2 to Ronnie O'Sullivan. Great fightback from Kyren Wilson that could with a touch more luck have ended even better.
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Wow. A heavy contact on a red brings Ronnie's potential frame-winning break to a close.
Kyren Wilson fancies this. If he were to win this frame... crikey.
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Yep it's not been great Andy but he's in the balls now and already up to 40.
Will Greaves: Reckon the last time Ronnie actually played a decent full session of snooker was against Thepchaiya in the 1st round.
Andy Hughes: Definitely the worst session I've ever seen Ronnie play at the world championships!!!
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
John Parrott
1991 world champion on BBC Two
Absolutely nothing you can do about that. Just one of the cruel fates of the game i'm afraid.
Can Ronnie find that concentration he has been lacking?
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Kyren Wilson really looks like he is enjoying himself now.
But his break comes to an abrupt end on 29 and to compound matters Ronnie O'Sullivan flukes a red into the bottom right corner.
You couldn't make it up could you?
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Stephen Hendry
Seven-time world champion on BBC Two
You have one player who looks focused and determined and another who just looks like he wants to get out of there.
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Big.Big.Frame.
And a superb start to it for Kyren Wilson who drops in a glorious long red to a shake of the head from Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Frame 17: O’Sullivan 9-7 Wilson
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion on BBC Two
Ronnie is usually a brilliant front runner and in the nicest possible way a great bully at the table but he has unraveled.
