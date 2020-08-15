Relive O'Sullivan winning sixth world snooker title

The first two or three shots I ever saw him hit I thought, 'he is going to be pretty good this lad'. I had heard all the stories.
He is a one-off. Talent wise he is the most gifted sportsman in the world in my opinion.
'O'Sullivan a 'student of the game'
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion on BBC Two
He is more of a student of the game than you could ever think. He has studied the game, his action, his technique and the best way to play the game.
When it goes wrong he says he doesn't care but he does.
You don't stay in the game that long if you don't. He has always wanted to achieve perfection and tactically he is so good as well.
'The most watchable player in our sport'
John Parrott
1991 world champion on BBC Two
He does various interviews and sometimes says he’s not
bothered. Course he is bothered look at him now. He wants to win.
To win it
six times is one heck of an achievement. He is the most watchable player in our sport.
Lewis: Ronnie is more than capable to winning 8 World titles. He looks like he’s got the willingness too and I won’t be surprised if he wins it again next year. More records will be broken by Ronnie soon, especially world titles.
Kathryn: Well done Ronnie but credit to the Crucible for getting live audiences safely back. Let’s hope this paves the way for more
'He is still at the top'
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion on BBC Two
I think Ronnie O'Sullivan is the only player to have ever won this in three separate decades. He should be proud of that because the standard is ever improving and he is still at the top.
'We should really cherish him'
John Parrott
1991 world champion on BBC Two
We should really cherish him. He has fantastic longevity.
When he plays properly there is nobody quite like him.
O'Sullivan heads ranking titles list
Not a bad list to be at the top of eh.
Another record for Ronnie.
The champions
Seven-time winner Stephen Hendry heads the list of modern-day world snooker champions, but is now just one ahead of Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Kyren will 'win this tournament one day'
Ronnie O'Sullivan wins sixth world title
Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan speaking to BBC Sport: "Any world title you win has to be up there. It’s great to be
able to win over 17 days here.
"You have to be solid in all departments. I didn’t
feel I had at time but I must have because these guys on tour are too good to
give it to you.
“I just want to say for Kyren, he is a top player who is
improving all the time. He fell off the tour but he was always going to get
back on.
"When you have that desire, hunger and belief in your ability you might
have to work in a bar for a bit, you might have to do bits and pieces but deep down
that fire is burning bright and you will get there in the end.
"He will win this
tournament one day. He is a country mile better than anyone else around his age."
'Wouldn't it be nice to see him win Sports Personality of the Year'
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion on BBC Two
He's still there at the top and I'm sure he's capable of going even further. Certainly into his 50s, should he so wish.
He came in with a game plan to play a fast attacking game, it was a risky one but paid off in the end.
Wouldn't it be nice to see him win Sports Personality of the Year?
'I don’t even have a practice facility'
Ronnie O'Sullivan crowned world champion for sixth time
Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan speaking to BBC Sport: “I never really think about titles. When I was a kid I never
really dreamed I would be here. To be here and have had all those victories is
a dream that has become a reality.
"There was part of me that decided I didn’t play enough to
justify winning a tournament of this stature which is an endurance test.
"I am
not really an endurance type player because I don’t compete enough.
"Believe it
or not I don’t even have a practice facility believe it or not so a friend
installed a couple of tables for me to come here feeling comfortable with my
tools.
"I had half a chance but didn’t expect to win it."
In case you are wondering how the prize money from tonight is split...
Ronnie O'Sullivan has just earned £500,000, while Kyren Wilson collects £200,00 as runner-up.
'It's a scary amount of talent that he's got'
Ronnie O'Sullivan crowned world champion for sixth time
John Parrott
1991 world champion on BBC Two
It's a treat to come to the Crucible and watch him play live.
It's a scary amount of talent that he's got. To win it six times is one hell of an achievement.
He's the most watchable player that we have in our sport.
Goodbye
Well it's time for me to get going but what a great Sunday evening.
Short but sweet, particularly for Ronnie O'Sullivan who claimed the one frame he needed to win his sixth world title.
You can read all about his dominant 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson here
'The Rocket' draws level with Ray Reardon and boyhood hero Steve Davis on world crowns, and surpasses Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of ranking event wins with a record 37 titles.
Just how much more can he win? I'll leave that question for another time.
For now, thanks for joining me and I'll see you all soon.
Kausar: They said he didn't have it in him to win another World title. Here he is equalling Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.
Mark: Kyren Wilson might be a warrior but he’s also a classy guy. A top man who will come again.
How many more world titles can Ronnie O'Sullivan win?
WST chairman Barry Hearn reckons the 44-year-old has a few more in him.
'I was happy to get one'
More from six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan: “I was happy to get one. Two was great. When I hit four I thought I could call myself a great.
All the greats seem to have done it. I look at John Higgins and go he’s a great so if he has won it four times you’re a great. Anything above four and you are in that fantastic company.
“The thing with [Stephen] Hendry is who got there first. If I played 1000 tournaments and he has only played 500 and I am only just berating his records I would rather have Stephen’s cv.
"My thing is longevity.I go in and out of form. My mind can wander sometimes and I then get a bit of taste for it and think 'come on let's see if you have still got it'".
Watch: O'Sullivan's winning moment
Anyone fancy a quick recap to that magical moment when Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed his sixth world title?
I thought so.
Thomas: Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are sportsman who have dominated their chosen sports.... Ronnie trumps both of them! Genius at work!
Gayle: What a win. Not just the goat of snooker but the most amazing sports person ever. Who else is still thrilling an audience and winning world championships over 25 years later.
Snooker stars pay tribute to six-time champion O'Sullivan
