Watch: Welsh Open Snooker - O'Sullivan v Zhang

The Welsh Open has been a part of the tour since 1992, when it replaced the Welsh Professional Championship, a tournament open only to Welsh players.
The event moved from Newport to Cardiff in 1999 and has become a fan favourite with a history of thrilling finals and tight matches.
John Higgins, who last won in 2018, has a record five Welsh Open titles, while Mark Williams (1996 & 1999) remains the only Welshman to win the trophy in its current incarnation. Whoever follows in their footsteps this year will also pocket a cool £70,000 – with the runner-up taking home £40,000.
Neil Robertson held off a spirited fightback from Stuart Bingham to win the 2019 Welsh Open final 9-7 in Cardiff.
Australian Robertson led 7-3 before Bingham won four successive frames – but Robertson edged back in front before clinching victory with a break of 83. Read the full reporthere.
How do I watch the Welsh Open on the BBC?
The BBC will have live coverage from every day of the 2020 Welsh Open, which runs from 10-16 April at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
Every day’s play will be live on BBC Two Wales as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and mobile app across the nation – and much of the action will also be shown on the BBC Red Button. All of the action will also be available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
Tuesday 11 February
13:00-16:25 & 19:00-20:00: Live – BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
23:15-00:05: Highlights – BBC Two Wales & BBC Red Button
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Snooker offers a different challenge from other sports - whether it is in local competition at pubs or club competition, it offers an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
From popular cue chains to the table down at your local, it shouldn't be hard to find somewhere to hone your skills.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into. For more information, visit theGet Inspired site.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the Welsh Open?
The Welsh Open has been a part of the tour since 1992, when it replaced the Welsh Professional Championship, a tournament open only to Welsh players.
The event moved from Newport to Cardiff in 1999 and has become a fan favourite with a history of thrilling finals and tight matches.
John Higgins, who last won in 2018, has a record five Welsh Open titles, while Mark Williams (1996 & 1999) remains the only Welshman to win the trophy in its current incarnation. Whoever follows in their footsteps this year will also pocket a cool £70,000 – with the runner-up taking home £40,000.
Neil Robertson held off a spirited fightback from Stuart Bingham to win the 2019 Welsh Open final 9-7 in Cardiff.
Australian Robertson led 7-3 before Bingham won four successive frames – but Robertson edged back in front before clinching victory with a break of 83. Read the full reporthere.
How do I watch the Welsh Open on the BBC?
The BBC will have live coverage from every day of the 2020 Welsh Open, which runs from 10-16 April at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
Every day’s play will be live on BBC Two Wales as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and mobile app across the nation – and much of the action will also be shown on the BBC Red Button. All of the action will also be available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
Tuesday 11 February
13:00-16:25 & 19:00-20:00: Live – BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
23:15-00:05: Highlights – BBC Two Wales & BBC Red Button
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Snooker offers a different challenge from other sports - whether it is in local competition at pubs or club competition, it offers an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
From popular cue chains to the table down at your local, it shouldn't be hard to find somewhere to hone your skills.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into. For more information, visit theGet Inspired site.