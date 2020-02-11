Watch: Snooker - Welsh Open second round

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Welsh Open has been a part of the tour since 1992, when it replaced the Welsh Professional Championship, a tournament open only to Welsh players.

The event moved from Newport to Cardiff in 1999 and has become a fan favourite with a history of thrilling finals and tight matches.

John Higgins, who last won in 2018, has a record five Welsh Open titles, while Mark Williams (1996 & 1999) remains the only Welshman to win the trophy in its current incarnation. Whoever follows in their footsteps this year will also pocket a cool £70,000 – with the runner-up taking home £40,000.

Neil Robertson held off a spirited fightback from Stuart Bingham to win the 2019 Welsh Open final 9-7 in Cardiff.

Australian Robertson led 7-3 before Bingham won four successive frames – but Robertson edged back in front before clinching victory with a break of 83. Read the full report here.