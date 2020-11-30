Watch: UK Championship third-round action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship was held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. This year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the 2020 edition will be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Early stages of the tournament had already been moved from The Barbican but it was decided at the start of November that the whole tournament should be hosted in Milton Keynes. The Marshall Arena has held all of snooker’s tournaments as part of its bio-secure bubble. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.