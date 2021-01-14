Watch: Masters Snooker quarter-finals

Video content Video caption: Masters 2020: Bingham wins thrilling Masters final - best shots Masters 2020: Bingham wins thrilling Masters final - best shots

England's Stuart Bingham became the oldest Masters winner by defeating Ali Carter 10-8 in a thrilling and fluctuating final at Alexandra Palace.

Bingham, 43, claimed his second Triple Crown event title to go alongside his 2015 World Championship win.

Carter turned around a 5-3 deficit to lead 7-5, but world number 14 Bingham showed tremendous bottle to fight back.

He sealed victory with a nerveless break of 109 - his first century of the tournament ending Carter's hopes.

Bingham became the 24th different name on the Paul Hunter Trophy, collecting a record £250,000 winner's prize money.