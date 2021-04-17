Watch: World Snooker Championship - Yan v Gould & McGill v Walden

Last year’s final saw Ronnie O'Sullivan claim his sixth World Championship title with a dominant 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

O'Sullivan draws level with Ray Reardon and boyhood hero Steve Davis on world crowns, and surpasses Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of ranking event wins with a record 37 titles.

Although Wilson battled back to 10-7, O'Sullivan wrested total control with a run of eight frames on Sunday.

O'Sullivan, 44, is the oldest champion since Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

It was the biggest winning margin in a final since 2008, when O'Sullivan defeated Ali Carter by the same scoreline.

