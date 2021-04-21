Watch: World Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan & Murphy in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

World number one Judd Trump strolled into the second round of the World Championship with a routine 10-4 win over qualifier Liam Highfield.

The 2019 champion resumed with a 7-2 advantage and continued his good form with breaks of 51, 50 and 84 helping stretch his lead to 9-3.

A stunning 138 by Stoke-based Highfield prolonged the match, but Trump's eighth score of more than 50 sealed victory.

Bristolian Trump, who faces Dave Gilbert in the last 16, is now assured of remaining as world number one at the end of the season, no matter what happens for the rest of the tournament.

