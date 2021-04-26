Watch: World Snooker Championship Robertson v Wilson & McGill v Bingham

Tuesday 27 April 10:00 Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson 14:30 Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump Mark Williams v Mark Selby 19:00 Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
Today’s Order of play
Quarter-Finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday 27 April
10:00
Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham
Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
14:30
Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump
Mark Williams v Mark Selby
19:00
Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham
Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
When can I watch today?
All times are BST and subject to late changes.
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 27 April
Live coverage - Quarter-Finals
10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two (00:30-01:20 BBC Two NI)
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two (01:20-02:20 BBC Two NI)
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
What is it?
2021 World Snooker Championship
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).
The event returns to its usual Spring dates after 2020’s edition was held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
