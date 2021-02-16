Watch: Welsh Open - Williams & Yan in action

Video content Video caption: Archive - Williams' Welsh Open wins Archive - Williams' Welsh Open wins

Snooker's Welsh Open marks its 30th anniversary this year - but only one Welshman has won the won the title, albeit twice.

Mark Williams won the event in 1996 and 1999 and the two-time World Champion will be among 128 players competing, 14 of them Welsh.

The Celtic Manor in Newport will host the tournament for the first time, with the action taking place behind closed doors.