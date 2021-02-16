Watch: Welsh Open - Williams & Yan in action

Snooker's Welsh Open marks its 30th anniversary this year - but only one Welshman has won the won the title, albeit twice. Mark Williams won the event in 1996 and 1999 and the two-time World Champion will be among 128 players competing, 14 of them Welsh. The Celtic Manor in Newport will host the tournament for the first time, with the action taking place behind closed doors.
Archive: Williams' Welsh Open wins
Last time out
Shaun Murphy won his first Welsh Open by beating Kyren Wilson 9-1 at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff.
Murphy took a 4-0 lead in the first session and extended his advantage to 7-1 ahead of the evening sessions.
The Magician, who beat Yan Bingtao in the semi-final and world number one Judd Trump in the quarters, had breaks of 102, 108 and 134 in the final.
Read the full report here.
What is the Welsh Open?
The Welsh Open has been held annually since 1992, replacing the Welsh Professional Championship. John Higgins is the tournament’s most successful player with five tournament wins.
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump are among the 128 players competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy.
The tournament is being played at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. Only the second tournament this year to not be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.
The winner will collect a first prize of £70,000.
The 2021 Welsh Open takes place from the 15-21 February - with live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app. Find full coverage details for the tournament here.
Catch-up on all the action for up to 30 days via the BBC iPlayer here.
13:00-16:35 - BBC Red Button
19:00-21:30 - BBC Red Button
07:15-13:00 - BBC Red Button
23:30-00:20 - BBC Red Button
