Mark Williams

Watch: Welsh Open quarter-finals

Results | BBC coverage

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Ronnie O'Sullivan
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 2021 Welsh Open takes place from the 15-21 February - with live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app. Find full coverage details for the tournament here.

    Catch-up on all the action for up to 30 days via the BBC iPlayer here.

    Friday, 19 February

    Live coverage

    13:00-16:35 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    19:00-21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Highlights

    23:20-00:10 - BBC Red Button

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Archive: Williams' Welsh Open wins

    Video content

    Video caption: Archive - Williams' Welsh Open wins

    Snooker's Welsh Open marks its 30th anniversary this year - but only one Welshman has won the won the title, albeit twice.

    Mark Williams won the event in 1996 and 1999 and the two-time World Champion will be among 128 players competing, 14 of them Welsh.

    The Celtic Manor in Newport will host the tournament for the first time, with the action taking place behind closed doors.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Last time out

    Shaun Murphy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Shaun Murphy won his first Welsh Open by beating Kyren Wilson 9-1 at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff.

    Murphy took a 4-0 lead in the first session and extended his advantage to 7-1 ahead of the evening sessions.

    The Magician, who beat Yan Bingtao in the semi-final and world number one Judd Trump in the quarters, had breaks of 102, 108 and 134 in the final.

    Read the full report here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. What is the Welsh Open?

    John Higgins lifts the Welsh Open in 2018
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Welsh Open has been held annually since 1992, replacing the Welsh Professional Championship. John Higgins is the tournament’s most successful player with five tournament wins.

    World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump are among the 128 players competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy.

    The tournament is being played at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. Only the second tournament this year to not be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

    Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

    The winner will collect a first prize of £70,000.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. How to get into snooker

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.

    And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

    The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top