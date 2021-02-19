Watch: Welsh Open Snooker semi-finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Welsh Open has been held annually since 1992, replacing the Welsh Professional Championship. John Higgins is the tournament’s most successful player with five tournament wins.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump are among the 128 players competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy.

The tournament is being played at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. Only the second tournament this year to not be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

The winner will collect a first prize of £70,000.