Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - White, Parrott & Doherty in action

Mark Selby became a four-time World Champion by beating Shaun Murphy on Monday in front of a sell-out crowd at the Crucible.

Next up it's the turn of the seniors to take to the table in the Senior World Championships as the famous venue in Sheffield will play host to some of snooker's biggest names who have a shot at further glory.

Jimmy White won the title last time out and will defend it in a field of 16.

Starting on Thursday, 6 May, the tournament gets underway from the last-16 stage and will conclude with the final on Sunday, 9 May.