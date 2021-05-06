Ken Doherty

Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - White, Parrott & Doherty in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is it?

    2021 World Senior Championships

    The Crucible Theatre
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mark Selby became a four-time World Champion by beating Shaun Murphy on Monday in front of a sell-out crowd at the Crucible.

    Next up it's the turn of the seniors to take to the table in the Senior World Championships as the famous venue in Sheffield will play host to some of snooker's biggest names who have a shot at further glory.

    Jimmy White won the title last time out and will defend it in a field of 16.

    Starting on Thursday, 6 May, the tournament gets underway from the last-16 stage and will conclude with the final on Sunday, 9 May.

  2. Who is taking part?

    Jimmy White
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline the tournament.

    White faces Tony Knowles, while Hendry plays Patsy Fagan in the last-16.

    Other big names playing include Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Joe Johnson.

    The last-16 full draw:

    Jimmy White v Tony Knowles

    Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan

    Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott

    Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan

    Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace

    Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor

    David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams

    Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson

  3. How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage of the 2021 World Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.

    Full coverage details:

    Friday, 7 May

    12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 8 May

    12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button (12:15-15:00 and 19:00-23:00), BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 9 May

    12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

