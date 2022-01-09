John Higgins

Watch: Masters Snooker - Higgins v Zhao before Murphy v Hawkins

Coverage guide & schedule

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened last time out?

    Video content

    Video caption: Yan Bingtao came from behind to beat John Higgins and win his first ever Masters title.

    Yan Bingtao's superb fightback stunned John Higgins as he became the youngest Masters champion in 26 years.

    China's Yan was making his Masters debut and at the age of 20 is a year older than Ronnie O'Sullivan was when he became the youngest champion by beating Higgins in the 1995 final.

    It was world number 11 Yan's first major title, adding to the Riga Open ranking event that he won last season.

    Higgins led 5-3 and 7-5 but Yan won five of the next six to triumph 10-8.

    The Sheffield-based player lifted the Paul Hunter trophy and took home a hefty £250,000 in prize money - the biggest payday of his highly promising career.

    The first Masters final without spectators in attendance delivered a classic encounter, with the tournament being played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Read the full report.

  2. What is the masters?

    Yan Bingtao
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.

    The 2022 tournament runs from January 9 to 16 with full coverage across BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and BBC iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.

    The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 with a one year pause in 2021 due to the pandemic. But Alexandra Palace takes centre stage once again this year.

    The winner of this year's tournament will take home £250,000 in prize money from a total prize pot of £725,000.

    The winner of this year's tournament will take home £250,000 in prize money from a total prize pot of £725,000.

  3. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The world's top 16 players will compete at the 2022 Masters from 9-16 January - and you can watch it all on the BBC.

    Reigning champion Yan Bingtao was knocked out in an exciting opening match of the tournament by Mark Williams.

    There will be extensive coverage on BBC TV and BBC Red Button and uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    BBC Two will also have a highlights programme every night until the final.

    First round

    Monday, 10 January

    13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

    19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)

    Coverage

    Live 13:00-17:15

    BBC Two Live - 19:00-23:00

    Red Button Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

    Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

  4. How to get into snooker

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Masters 2020: Bingham wins thrilling Masters final - best shots

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.

    And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

    The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

