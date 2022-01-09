Watch: Masters Snooker - Higgins v Zhao before Murphy v Hawkins

Yan Bingtao's superb fightback
stunned John Higgins as he became the youngest Masters champion in 26 years.
China's Yan was making his Masters
debut and at the age of 20 is a year older than Ronnie O'Sullivan was when he
became the youngest champion by beating Higgins in the 1995 final.
It was world number 11 Yan's first
major title, adding to the Riga Open ranking event that he won last season.
Higgins led 5-3 and 7-5 but Yan won
five of the next six to triumph 10-8.
The Sheffield-based player lifted the
Paul Hunter trophy and took home a hefty £250,000 in prize money - the biggest
payday of his highly promising career.
The first Masters final without
spectators in attendance delivered a classic encounter, with the tournament
being played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes because
of the coronavirus pandemic.
The
second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered
snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The
2022 tournament runs from January 9 to 16 with full coverage across BBC Two,
Red Button, Connected TV and BBC iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport
website and app.
The
Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 with a one year
pause in 2021 due to the pandemic. But Alexandra Palace takes centre stage once
again this year.
Yan
Bingtao's superb fightback stunned John Higgins as he became the youngest
Masters champion in 26 years at last year’s event. Bingtao starts the defence
of his title against Welshman Mark Williams in Sunday’s afternoon session.
The
winner of this year's tournament will take home £250,000 in prize money from a
total prize pot of £725,000.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The world's top 16 players will compete at the 2022 Masters from
9-16 January - and you can watch it all on the BBC.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What happened last time out?
Reigning champion Yan Bingtao was knocked out in an exciting opening match of the tournament by Mark Williams.
There will be extensive coverage on BBC TV and BBC Red Button and uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
BBC Two will also have a highlights programme every night until the final.
First round
Monday, 10 January
13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)
19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
Coverage
Live 13:00-17:15
BBC Two Live - 19:00-23:00
Red Button Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.