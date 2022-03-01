Watch: Welsh Open - O'Sullivan, Trump & Williams in action

Video content Video caption: 'I just never stopped believing in myself' - Brown celebrates shock Welsh Open triumph 'I just never stopped believing in myself' - Brown celebrates shock Welsh Open triumph

The 2022 Welsh Open takes place from 28 February to 6 March and will be live on BBC Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown returns to defend the title he won last year when he shocked Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final.

The game's top stars including Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and O'Sullivan will all be competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

The champion will collect a first prize of £70,000.