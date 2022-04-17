Watch: World Snooker Championship - Williams & Robertson in action

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship
Last time out
Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible.
After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.
He is level with John Higgins and two behind Ronnie O'Sullivan, Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.
Selby goes into this year’s tournament as the second-ranked player behind O’Sullivan.
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to late changes
Sunday, 18 April
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
23:45-00:35 - BBC Two
00:35-02:35 - BBC Two
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.