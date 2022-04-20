Watch: World Snooker Championship

The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has\nbeen staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's\nCrucible Theatre since 1977. It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside\nthe UK Championship and the Masters. The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker\nthroughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles)\nand Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to late changes
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
How to get into snooker
BBC Sport
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.