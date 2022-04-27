Judd Trump

Watch: World Championship - Trump v Williams in first semi-final

  1. Quiz time...

    With the World Championship in full swing, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions based on the colours of the balls. Head here to have a go.

  2. Last time out

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship

    Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible.

    After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.

    He is level with John Higgins and two behind Ronnie O'Sullivan, Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

    Selby went into this year’s tournament as the second-ranked player behind O’Sullivan but was beaten 13-10 in the second round by China's Yan Bingtao.

  3. What is it?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).

  4. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to late changes

    BBC iPlayer

    Live coverage

    13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

    19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

    Highlights

    23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

  5. How to get into snooker

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

