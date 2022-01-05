Watch: UK Seniors Snooker Championship - White, Doherty & Hendry in action

There is plenty of pedigree in the field, with five former world champions in action.

Seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry leads the way, while Ken Doherty, John Parrott (knocked out), Joe Johnson and Cliff Thorburn (knocked out) will also be aiming to add the UK Seniors title to their collection of silverware.

Last year's World Seniors finalists, runner-up Jimmy White and champion David Lilley, are also in the last 16, while 2021 UK Seniors champion Michael Judge (knocked out) returns to defend his title.