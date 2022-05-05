Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - Hendry, White & Doherty in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Fresh off the back of the World Snooker Championship, it is the turn of the seniors to take centre stage at the world famous Crucible.

The best players, who are all 40 years old and over, will battle it out in an increased field of 24 competitors to be crowned the Seniors Snooker Championship.

The tournament gets underway with the first-round matches on Wednesday, 4 May and will conclude with the best of a nine-frame final on Sunday, 8 May.