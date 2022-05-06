Joe Johnson

Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - Johnson, Doherty & White in action

  1. What is the World Seniors Snooker Championship?

    The Crucible Theatre
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Fresh off the back of the World Snooker Championship, it is the turn of the seniors to take centre stage at the world famous Crucible.

    The best players, who are all 40 years old and over, will battle it out in an increased field of 24 competitors to be crowned the Seniors Snooker Championship.

    The tournament gets underway with the first-round matches on Wednesday, 4 May and will conclude with the best of a nine-frame final on Sunday, 8 May.

  2. Who is playing who in the World Seniors Snooker Championship?

    Schedule

    Last 16

    Games played on Saturday morning

    Joe Johnson (Eng) v Rory McLeod (Jam)

    Peter Lines (Eng) v Gary Filtness (Eng)

    Quarter-finals

    Games played on Saturday afternoon & evening

    Lee Walker (Wal) v Ken Doherty (Ire)

    David Lilley (Eng) v Michael Holt (Eng)

    Jimmy White (Eng) v Joe Johnson (Eng)/Rory McLeod (Jam)

    Nigel Bond (Eng) v Peter Lines (Eng)/Gary Filtness (Eng)

    Semi-finals

    Games played on Sunday afternoon

    Final

    Played on Sunday evening

    John Parrott
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: John Parrott, 57, who won the world title in 1991, announced his retirement from competitive snooker after his second-round defeat to Nigel Bond

    Results

    Second round

    David Lilley (Eng) 3-2 Philip Williams (Wal)

    Ken Doherty (Ire) 3-1 Wayne Cooper (Eng)

    Stephen Hendry (Sco) 0-3 Lee Walker (Wal)

    Michael Holt (Eng) 3-1 Darren Morgan (Wal)

    Jimmy White (Eng) 3-0 Wael Talaat (Egy)

    John Parrott (Eng) 0-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)

    First round

    Lee Walker (Wal) 3-0 Tony Knowles (Eng)

    Bob Chaperon (Can) 1-3 Philip Williams (Wal)

    Rory McLeod (Jam) 3-0 Frank Sarsfield (Ire)

    Darren Morgan (Wal) 3-2 Patrick Wallace (NI)

    Ahmed Aly (US) 1-3 Wayne Cooper (Eng)

    Nigel Bond (Eng) 3-0 Stuart Watson (Eng)

    Wael Talaat (Egy) 3-0 Maria Catalano (Eng)

    Michael Judge (Ire) 1-3 Gary Filtness (Eng)

  3. How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage of the 2022 World Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.

    Full coverage details:

    Saturday, 7 May

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    10:00-14:00, 17:25-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button

    Sunday, 8 May

    13:00-17:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

  4. How to get into Snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

