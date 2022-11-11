Mark Allen

Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Xintong, Wilson & Allen in action

Full schedule

  1. Last time out

    Video caption: UK Championship Snooker: The best shots as Zhao Xintong beats Luca Brecel to win title

    China's Zhao Xintong claimed his first ranking title by winning the UK Championship with a nerveless 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in York.

    READ MORE: Zhao beats Brecel to win UK Championship

  2. What is the UK Snooker Championship?

    A detailed view of a cue and snooker balls.
    The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

    This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship and the winner is set to receive £250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000.

    The event follows a different format for 2022 where the top 16 players according to the snooker world rankings were seeded through to the last 32 stage while the remaining 16 players have qualified from a 128-player qualifier prior to this event.

  3. How can I watch?

    All times listed in GMT

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship from the second round onwards live on BBC TV, Red Button, iPlayer, online and the BBC Sport app from Saturday, 12 November through to the final on Sunday, 20 November.

    FIRST ROUND

    Saturday, 12 November

    13:00-17:15: BBC Two & BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-23:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 13 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app & BBC One (from 14:00-17:10)

    19:00-23:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Monday, 14 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Two (until 17:15), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-23:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Tuesday, 15 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Two (until 17:15), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-23:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    SECOND ROUND

    Wednesday, 16 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Two (until 17:15), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-23:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer BBC Sport website & app – Last 16

    Thursday, 17 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app – Last 16

    19:00-20:00: BBC Two

    19:00-23:00: BBC Two (until 20:00), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Four (from 20:00-21:00) – Last 16

    QUARTER-FINALS

    Friday, 18 November

    13:00-18:00: BBC Two (until 17:15), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-23:00: BBC Four (until 21:00), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    SEMI-FINALS

    Saturday, 19 November

    13:00-17:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-22:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    FINALS

    Sunday, 20 November

    13:00-17:15: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:00-22:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

  4. How to get into snooker

    Video caption: Davis: My 'mind-blowing' life in snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

    The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

    To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

