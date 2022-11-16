Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Trump, Murphy & Bingham in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship and the winner is set to receive £250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000.

The event follows a different format for 2022 where the top 16 players according to the snooker world rankings were seeded through to the last 32 stage while the remaining 16 players have qualified from a 128-player qualifier prior to this event.