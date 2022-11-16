Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Trump, Murphy & Bingham in action

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown'
events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship
and the winner is set to receive
£250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000.
The event follows a different
format for 2022 where the top 16 players according to the snooker world
rankings were seeded through to the last 32 stage while the remaining 16
players have qualified from a 128-player qualifier prior to this event.
How can I watch?
All times listed in GMT
BBC iPlayer
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, 17 November
13:00-18:00: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app –
Last 16
19:00-23:00: BBC Two (until 20:00), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website & app, BBC Four (from 20:00-21:00) – Last 16
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, 18 November
13:00-18:00: BBC Two (until 17:15), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website & app
19:00-23:00: BBC Four (until 21:00), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC
Sport website & app
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, 19 November
13:00-17:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
19:00-22:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
FINALS
Sunday, 20 November
13:00-17:15: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
19:00-22:30: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into snooker
BBC Sport
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is
sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus
and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability
and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game
have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local
snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the
national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
