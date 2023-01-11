Watch: Masters - Quarter-finals - O'Sullivan v Williams

Neil Robertson won his first Masters title 10 years ago

Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace.

Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time.

He opened up a 5-3 lead in the first session and converted the advantage with little trouble in the evening, aided by numerous errors from Hawkins.

Robertson becomes the 10th player to lift the trophy more than once.

He also collects a hefty £250,000 in prize money, while runner-up Hawkins takes home £100,000.

Robertson said on BBC Two: "With the players I have had to beat, it has to be right up there. Every match has thrown up a lot of challenges.

