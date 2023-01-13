Watch: Masters semi-finals - Lisowski v Williams

The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2022 tournament runs from January 9 to 16 with full coverage across BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and BBC iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 with a one year pause in 2021 due to the pandemic. But Alexandra Palace takes centre stage once again this year, after it's successful return in 2022.
Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace.
Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time.
He opened up a 5-3 lead in the first session and converted the advantage with little trouble in the evening, aided by numerous errors from Hawkins.
Robertson becomes the 10th player to lift the trophy more than once.
BBC Coverage
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Defending champion Neil Robertson got the 2023 Masters under way on Sunday 8 January, taking on Shaun Murphy in the opening match.
It is the second triple crown event of the snooker season and will be shown live on the BBC from Alexandra Palace in London.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are other big names competing where, traditionally, the top 16 players in the world rankings are invited to compete.
BBC live coverage
All times GMT. Times are subject to late changes.
Saturday 14 January:
13:15-16:30: Semi-final - BBC One, BBC Sport website and app
16:30-17:30: Semi-final - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app
19:00-22:00: Semi-final - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app
23:40-01:40: Extra: Semi-final - BBC Two
Sunday 15 January:
13:00-17:15: Final - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app
19:00 - 22:00: Final - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt -you can do that here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides aclub finderto locate your local snooker venue.
What happened last time out?
Neil Robertson won his first Masters title 10 years ago
Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace.
Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time.
He opened up a 5-3 lead in the first session and converted the advantage with little trouble in the evening, aided by numerous errors from Hawkins.
Robertson becomes the 10th player to lift the trophy more than once.
He also collects a hefty £250,000 in prize money, while runner-up Hawkins takes home £100,000.
Robertson said on BBC Two: "With the players I have had to beat, it has to be right up there. Every match has thrown up a lot of challenges.
Read the full report here.
