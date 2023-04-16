Watch: World Snooker Championship - Ding v Vafaei & Allen v Fan

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump 18-13 in last year's final to match Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles. O'Sullivan became the oldest world champion in Crucible history at 46-years-old, eclipsing Ray Reardon, who won his sixth title aged 45 in 1978. Trump won six of the eight afternoon session frames to battle back to 14-11. But O'Sullivan sealed his victory and the £500,000 top prize as he took four of the evening's first six frames.
Robertson leaving 'no stone unturned' after Wu win
Neil Robertson produces a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.Read more
Day three match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00 BST
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei - Table One
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi – Table Two
14:30 BST
Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson – Table One
John Higgins v David Grace – Table Two
19:00 BST
Robert Milkins v Joe Perry – Table One
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi – Table Two
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).
