Watch: World Snooker Championship

Snooker balls

  1. Snookered

    Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.

  2. Day six match schedule

    Second round (best of 25 frames)

    Morning session 10:00 BST

    Luca Brecel 4-4 Mark Williams - Table 1

    Jak Jones v Neil Robertson - Table 2

    Afternoon session 13:00 BST

    Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei - Table 1

    Mark Allen v Stuart Bingham - Table 2

    Evening session 19:00 BST

    Luca Brecel 4-4 Mark Williams - Table 1

    Jak Jones v Neil Robertson - Table 2

    Video caption: Ronnie O'Sullivan wins record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship title
  3. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    Live coverage

    There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.

    10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    13:30 -18:00- BBC Two Wales

    14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    16:30-17:00 - BBC Two (except Northern Ireland)

    19:00 - 21:00 - BBC Four

    19:00 - 22:30 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    Highlights

    23:45-00:35 - BBC Two

    World Championship Extra

    00:35-02:35 - BBC Two

  4. What is it?

    BBC Sport

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson makes maximum 147 break against Ryan Day
  5. How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that clickhere.

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
