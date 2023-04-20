Watch: World Snooker Championship

Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Snookered
BBC Sounds
Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.
Day six match schedule
Second round (best of 25 frames)
BBC Sport
Morning session 10:00 BST
Luca Brecel 4-4 Mark Williams - Table 1
Jak Jones v Neil Robertson - Table 2
Afternoon session 13:00 BST
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei - Table 1
Mark Allen v Stuart Bingham - Table 2
Evening session 19:00 BST
Luca Brecel 4-4 Mark Williams - Table 1
Jak Jones v Neil Robertson - Table 2
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage
There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
13:30 -18:00- BBC Two Wales
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
16:30-17:00 - BBC Two (except Northern Ireland)
19:00 - 21:00 - BBC Four
19:00 - 22:30 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
Highlights
23:45-00:35 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:35-02:35 - BBC Two
What is it?
BBC Sport
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that clickhere.