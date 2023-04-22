Watch: World Snooker Championship - Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered .
How can I watch
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage
There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
10:00-12:45 - BBC Two
13:15-16:30 - BBC One (BBC Two in Wales)
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00 - 22:30 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two
Match schedule
Morning Session10:00 BST
Table 2: Kyren Wilson v John Higgins
Afternoon session14:30 BST
Table 1: Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill
Table 2: Mark Selby v Gary Wilson
Evening session 19:00 BST
Table 1: Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui
Table 2: Kyren Wilson v John Higgins
The Snooker World Championship
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.