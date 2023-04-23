Robert Milkins

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

Scores, schedule & coverage

Live Reporting

  How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Live coverage

    There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.

    10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    10:00-12:45 - BBC Two

    13:15-16:30 - BBC One (BBC Two in Wales)

    14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

    19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

    19:00 - 22:30 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

    Highlights

    23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

    00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

  Match schedule

    BBC Sport

    Afternoon session14:30 BST

    Table 1: Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

    Evening session19:00 BST

    Table 1: Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill

    Table 2: Mark Selby v Gary Wilson

  The Snooker World Championship

    BBC Sport

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson makes maximum 147 break against Ryan Day
