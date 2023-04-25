Watch: World Snooker Championship - McGill v Si & Allen v Jones

Morning session - 10:00 BST Table 1: Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui Table 2: Mark Allen v Jak Jones Afternoon session - 14:30 BST Table 1: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Luca Brecel Table 2: Mark Selby v John Higgins Evening session - 19:00 BST Table 1: Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui Table 2: Mark Selby v John Higgins
The Snooker World Championship
The World Championship was established in 1927 and is snooker's largest event.
It has been hosted in its modern form at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.