Watch: World Snooker Championship - McGill v Si & Allen v Jones

Video content Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson makes maximum 147 break against Ryan Day

The World Championship was established in 1927 and is snooker's largest event.

It has been hosted in its modern form at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).