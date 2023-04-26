Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui

Watch as seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is knocked out of the 2023 World Snooker Championship by Belgian Luca Brecel at the Crucible.
Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals
Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.
Afternoon session - 13:00 BST
Table 1: Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui
Evening session - 19:00 BST
Table 1: Mark Selby v Mark Allen
