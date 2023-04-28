Mark Allen

Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Selby v Allen

Scores, schedule & coverage

Live Reporting

  1. Angry Brecel swipes ball away during Si game

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship 2023: Luca Brecel swipes ball away in frustration
  2. 'What a performance' - Brecel stuns O'Sullivan

    Video caption: 'I'd love to see him win it' O'Sullivan beaten by Brecel

    Watch as seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is knocked out of the 2023 World Snooker Championship by Belgian Luca Brecel at the Crucible.

  3. How to watch

    10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

    13:15-16:30 - BBC One (from 13:15-15:15 on BBC One and then 15:30-17:30 on BBC Two in Wales; from 14:30-16:30 in Scotland)

    16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

    19:00-22:00 - BBC Two

  4. Snookered

    Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.

  5. How to get into snooker

    BBC Sport

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
