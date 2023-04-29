Mark Selby

Watch: World Snooker Championships Final - Selby v Brecel

Scores, schedule & coverage

  1. Selby beats Allen to reach sixth Crucible final

    World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Selby beats Mark Allen to reach sixth Crucible final

    Mark Selby
    Mark Selby withstood a dramatic Mark Allen fightback to win a late-night finish 17-15 as he reached his sixth World Championship final.

    Read more, click here.

  2. 'I'd love to see him win it' - O'Sullivan beaten by Brecel

    World Snooker Championship 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals

    Watch as seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is knocked out of the 2023 World Snooker Championship by Belgian Luca Brecel at the Crucible.

  3. How to watch

    13:00 - 16:00 - BBC Two

    19:00 - 22:00 - BBC Two

  4. Snookered

    Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.

  5. How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

