Watch: World Snooker Championships Final - Selby v Brecel

Mark Selby withstood a dramatic Mark Allen fightback to win a late-night finish 17-15 as he reached his sixth World Championship final. Read more, click here .
Selby beats Allen to reach sixth Crucible final
World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Selby beats Mark Allen to reach sixth Crucible final
Mark Selby withstood a dramatic Mark Allen fightback to win a late-night finish 17-15 as he reached his sixth World Championship final.
'I'd love to see him win it' - O'Sullivan beaten by Brecel
World Snooker Championship 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals
Watch as seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is knocked out of the 2023 World Snooker Championship by Belgian Luca Brecel at the Crucible.
