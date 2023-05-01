World Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel - watch & text

#bbcsnooker, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
The World Championship final is always a magical occasion and, as ever, we want you to get involved with our coverage.
What have you made of this year's tournament? And how do you think today's final is going to play out?
Will Mark Selby cement his place in the pantheon of the game's greats with a fifth world title or will Luca Brecel make history as the first player from mainland Europe to lift the Crucible crown?

Watch live
Selby 8-9 Brecel
BBC Two
The final two sessions of this year's showpiece will be screened live on BBC Two with Hazel Irvine and the crew guiding us through all of the action.
Alternatively, you can watch via the BBC iPlayer or by clicking the 'play' icon at the top of this page to watch using your laptop, mobile, tablet or other device.
Coverage starts at 13:00 BST. That's right now, folks.
Watch: Best shots from first session
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Watch the best shots from yesterday afternoon's first session of the World Snooker Championship final as Belgium's Luca Brecel breezed into a 6-2 lead over England's Mark Selby at the Crucible.
Brecel in charge before Selby magic
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Belgium's Luca Brecel had dominated the opening session with his flamboyant attacking style to open up a 6-2 advantage.
However, Selby, who appeared jaded on Sunday afternoon as a consequence of the draining late-night finish to his semi-final victory over Mark Allen, delivered a superb riposte in an exhilarating second session.
A high-quality start saw Selby finally display his devastating potting ability, opening with a 134 break and then a 96 as he reeled off three of the first four frames.
Brecel, who crafted a brilliant 99 of his own in the 10th frame of the match, constructed back-to-back half centuries to re-establish a four-frame lead at 9-5.
But Selby again responded, pinching the final frame of the session after his 147 to leave snooker's blue-riband event delicately poised.
40 years of Crucible 147s
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Mark Selby's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, compiled by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.
The Englishman is the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the Sheffield venue - Kyren Wilson also made a 147 earlier in the tournament.
There have been 14 maximums in total at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry making three each.
The select band of players to reach the magical tally is completed by Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson.
Wilson's 147 came during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.
Selby is set to share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
James: In what other sport does an opponent give you an excited mid-match hug to congratulate you?
Darren Normington: To make a 147 is a great achievement at any time but to make it in a World final? Wow. Well played Mark Selby.
How Selby achieved snooker perfection
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Mark Selby's special effort arrived in the 16th frame of the match, with the Englishman coming to the table after Luca Brecel had left a red hanging in the jaws of the bottom corner pocket.
As excitement built he went on to superbly pot a difficult final red with the rest to clear all 15 reds, all accompanied by blacks, before despatching the colours.
It prompted joyous scenes as the fans inside the auditorium erupted. Referee Brendan Moore, officiating in his third and last Crucible final before retirement, congratulated Selby, who was also embraced warmly by Brecel.
"The atmosphere when I potted that final black was electric. It is incredible. Just to make a 147 here is hard enough," said 39-year-old Selby.
"I always thought that if I got in that position I would be shaking like a leaf. It was amazing how calm I felt."
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Watch: Selby makes historic first World final 147
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Relive Mark Selby making history as the first player to make a 147 maximum break in a World Snooker Championship final.
More magic in Crucible climax?
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Well, what can we do to top yesterday?
We had two scintillating sessions of snooker, capped by the
first maximum break in a World Championship final as Mark Selby made a
magical 147 in Sunday’s penultimate frame.
Despite that, he still trails the ‘Belgian Bullet’ Luca
Brecel - the maiden World Championship finalist from mainland Europe, in what is proving to be
a tournament of firsts - by nine frames to eight.
But having fought back from 5-1 and 9-5 down already - and with
that 147 still fresh in his mind - is the momentum now with Selby? Stick with
us right here all the way to what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion.
