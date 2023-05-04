Watch: 2023 World Seniors Snooker: Johnson v Ridley

Jimmy White, who still holds the record for the only player to have defended and won the event three times, is attending.
Another former winner returning to the Crucible this week is the 2017 champion Peter Lines, one of the most decorated players in seniors tour history.
Seven-times world professional champion Stephen Hendry of Scotland is also listed amongst the 16 starters. Aiming for his maiden world seniors crown, Stephen has a tough first round being drawn against former winner Darren Morgan. Morgan has three final appearances here in total, his latest being in 2019.
What is the World Seniors Snooker?
The World Senior Snooker is the pinnacle of the World Seniors Snooker Tour. For the fifth consecutive year, the event is being held at the iconic Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from the 3-7 May.
The championship follows on from several qualifying competitions across the season. This year's 16 man strong field include former winners & world title holders from nine different nationalities.
Wales' Lee Walker goes into the competition as favourite following on from his win here in 2022, marking the biggest win of his career.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who should I watch out for?
Jimmy White, who still holds the record for the only player to have defended and won the event three times, is attending.
Another former winner returning to the Crucible this week is the 2017 champion Peter Lines, one of the most decorated players in seniors tour history.
Seven-times world professional champion Stephen Hendry of Scotland is also listed amongst the 16 starters. Aiming for his maiden world seniors crown, Stephen has a tough first round being drawn against former winner Darren Morgan. Morgan has three final appearances here in total, his latest being in 2019.
What is the World Seniors Snooker?
The World Senior Snooker is the pinnacle of the World Seniors Snooker Tour. For the fifth consecutive year, the event is being held at the iconic Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from the 3-7 May.
The championship follows on from several qualifying competitions across the season. This year's 16 man strong field include former winners & world title holders from nine different nationalities.
Wales' Lee Walker goes into the competition as favourite following on from his win here in 2022, marking the biggest win of his career.
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Friday 5 May
12:00 - 16:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
Saturday 6 May
12:00 - 16:00 - BBC iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
Sunday 7 May
12:00 - 16:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
How to get into snooker
BBC Sport
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.