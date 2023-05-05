Watch: World Seniors Snooker: Greene v Hancorn

The World Senior Snooker is the pinnacle of the World Seniors Snooker Tour. For the fifth consecutive year, the event is being held at the iconic Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from the 3-7 May.

The championship follows on from several qualifying competitions across the season. This year's 16 man strong field include former winners & world title holders from nine different nationalities.

Wales' Lee Walker goes into the competition as favourite following on from his win here in 2022, marking the biggest win of his career.