Watch: Climbing World Championships - Men's bouldering final

The IFSC Climbing World Championships are a biennial event, the 2021 edition will be the 17th event.

The Climbing World Championships determine the champions in various disciplines of sport climbing including: Lead Climbing, Bouldering and Speed Climbing.

Taking place in Moscow between Wednesday 15 September and Tuesday 21 September there will be two venues used across the week: the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace and the Universal Sports Hall CSKA Moscow.