Watch: Climbing World Championships - Lead finals

There are plenty of GB climbers in action, including Maximillian Milne, Hamish McArthur, William Ridal and William Bosi, who all finished in the top 12 in qualifying for the men's event. They were followed by James Pope in 18th.
But it's 19-year-old Hamish McArthur that is most likely to rival Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria for that World Championship Lead title.
Sport climbing's first-ever women's Olympic champion Janja Garnbret has decided to skip the event, sighting the need for a break following her Lead World Cup win in Kranj last week. This means the floor is wide open for a new world champion in all three events in Moscow.
GB's Molly Thompson-Smith will face fierce competition against the USA's Natalia Grossmanis and the 2019 silver medallist Mia Krampl of Slovenia, who are both in fine form.
There will be plenty of Olympians on show as well as some up-and-coming climbing stars looking to gain valuable experience with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games just three years away.
What are the Climbing World Championships?
The IFSC Climbing
World Championships are a biennial event, the 2021 edition will be the 17th
event.
The Climbing World
Championships determine the champions in various disciplines of sport climbing
including: Lead Climbing, Bouldering and Speed Climbing.
Taking place in Moscow between Wednesday 15 September and Tuesday 21
September there will be two venues used across the week: the Irina
Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace and the Universal Sports Hall CSKA Moscow.
How can I watch the 2021 Climbing World Championships?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 21 September
Lead Finals: 17:55-20:00 - iPlayer & BBC Sport website &
app
Wednesday 22 September
Lead Finals (replay): 11:30-13:25 - BBC Red Button
All of the events
are available as catch-up on BBC iPlayer for 30 days too.
Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor
climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips,
known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can
take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring
yourself you are tied to a rope.
There are many different types of outdoor climbing where you can enjoy
nature, such as bouldering, scrambling, sport climbing and trad climbing.
The BMC website has more information on
what these are and how to get involved.
Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off
the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.
Is it for me?
It's a sociable
sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls
around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.
Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor
climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips,
known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can
take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring
yourself you are tied to a rope.
There are many different types of outdoor climbing where you can enjoy
nature, such as bouldering, scrambling, sport climbing and trad climbing.
The BMC website has more information on
what these are and how to get involved.
Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off
the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.
Who should I watch out for?
How to get into climbing
How do I start?
British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales.
If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.
What is climbing?
Is it for me?
It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.