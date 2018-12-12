Watch: National Winter Championships - finals

How do I start?

Find out how you can learn to swim in England , Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming baths.

But what is swimming?

One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.

Is it for me?

Learning to swim is an important life skill and a great way to keep active, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK use swimming as a way to keep fit, relax and have fun.

What else can you do in the pool?

Synchronised swimming could be a fun activity to try out with friends, but if you don't like having your head under water then Aqua fitness could be a good alternative.

Water Polo is exciting to watch and a lot of fun to play. This dynamic game requires three basic skills: swimming, treading water and passing. Find out more about the sport in England , Scotland , Wales and Ireland .

To get you in the mood ...