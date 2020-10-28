Watch: International Swimming League - Peaty, Guy & O'Connor set to compete

What is it?

The International Swimming League was launched in 2019 by billionaire owner Konstantin Grigorishin.

More than 300 of the world’s best swimmers competed last year in a series of head-to-head showdowns in Europe and the United States, culminating with a grand final in Las Vegas.

Organisers planned to expand this year’s ISL, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been scaled down, with all races to be held in Budapest from 16 October to 22 November.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty is one of 36 Britons involved, while Caeleb Dressel, Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu are among the other global stars signed up to race.

How does it work?

Unlike traditional events, in which swimmers compete for their nation or themselves, the ISL features 10 franchises, who are each allowed squads of up to 32 - 16 men and 16 women.

They score points for their team through results during a total of 32 individual and five relay events across a two-day match featuring four teams, with extra points available in the 'skins' race-off events.

In those 'skins', eight swimmers go head-to-head in 50m races, which take place every three minutes. Half of the field is eliminated after each of the stages - leading to what is usually a dramatic conclusion to each match.

Each of the teams will compete four times during the event's 10 qualifying matches. The top eight at the end of the initial stage will qualify for the semi-finals, and the top two from each of those fixtures will contest a four-strong grand final.

Scoring explained

Each match consists of 39 races of various disciplines, including 32 individual races, five team relays and two skins races.

The winner in each race earns nine points for their team, with a sliding scale of points for other placings, from seven points for second place to one point for eighth.

Which franchise is the favourite to win?

With big-hitters such as Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Florent Manaudou, Ben Proud and five-time world champion Emily Seebohm, Energy Standard will begin as favourites to retain their crown.

But the introduction of several new rules - including swimmers losing points if they do not achieve set times - and the addition of the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings teams - means it is likely to be a highly unpredictable season.