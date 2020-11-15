Watch: International Swimming League semi-finals

Which British swimmers are still competing in the ISL?
London Roar (15):Freya Anderson, Elliot Clogg, Kathleen Dawson, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Holly Hibbott, Anna Hopkin, Emily Large, Scott McLay, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Harriet West, Aimee Willmott.
Energy Standard (5):Imogen Clarke, Georgia Davies, Lucy Hope, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud.
Toronto Titans (3):Candice Hall, Jay Lelliot, Jocelyn Ulyett.
Team Iron (2):Isabella Hindley, Ross Murdoch.
Cali Condors (1):Mark Szaranek.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
All you need to know about the International Swimming League
What is it?
The International Swimming League was launched in 2019 by billionaire owner Konstantin Grigorishin.
More than 300 of the world’s best swimmers competed last year in a series of head-to-head showdowns in Europe and the United States, culminating in a grand final in Las Vegas.
Organisers planned to expand this year’s ISL, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been scaled down, with all races to be held in Budapest from 16 October to 22 November.
Olympic champion Adam Peaty is one of 36 Britons involved, while Caeleb Dressel, Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu are among the other global stars signed up to race.
How does it work?
Unlike traditional events, in which swimmers compete for their nation or themselves, the ISL features 10 franchises, who are each allowed squads of up to 32 - 16 men and 16 women.
They score points for their team through results during a total of 32 individual and five relay events across a two-day match featuring four teams, with extra points available in the 'skins' race-off events.
In those 'skins', eight swimmers go head-to-head in 50m races, which take place every three minutes. Half of the field is eliminated after each of the stages - leading to what is usually a dramatic conclusion to each match.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scoring explained
Each match consists of 39 races of various disciplines, including 32 individual races, five team relays and two skins races.
The winner in each race earns nine points for their team, with a sliding scale of points for other placings, from seven points for second place to one point for eighth.
Which franchise is the favourite to win?
With big-hitters such as Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Florent Manaudou, Ben Proud and five-time world champion Emily Seebohm, Energy Standard will begin as favourites to retain their crown.
But the introduction of several newrules- including swimmers losing points if they do not achieve set times - and the addition of the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings teams - means it is likely to be a highly unpredictable season.
How can I watch the International Swimming League?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of the International Swimming League semi-finals and finals.
All six sessions will be available live on BBC Red Button and the BBC's digital platforms, and for 30 days on catch-up.
Semi-final two
Day two- Monday, 16 November 17:00-19:15
The finals will be on Saturday and Sunday 21-22 November.
How to get into swimming
One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is enjoyed by an estimated 4.5 million people in the UK on a regular basis. From chilling out on the inflatables to going end to end for several laps of the pool, it's hard not to love a trip to the swimming baths.
Learning to swim is also an important life skill and a great way to keep active, involving a full body workout that helps hundreds of thousands of people in the UK to keep fit, relax and have fun.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Which British swimmers are still competing in the ISL?
London Roar (15):Freya Anderson, Elliot Clogg, Kathleen Dawson, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Holly Hibbott, Anna Hopkin, Emily Large, Scott McLay, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Harriet West, Aimee Willmott.
Energy Standard (5):Imogen Clarke, Georgia Davies, Lucy Hope, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud.
Toronto Titans (3):Candice Hall, Jay Lelliot, Jocelyn Ulyett.
Team Iron (2):Isabella Hindley, Ross Murdoch.
Cali Condors (1):Mark Szaranek.
All you need to know about the International Swimming League
What is it?
The International Swimming League was launched in 2019 by billionaire owner Konstantin Grigorishin.
More than 300 of the world’s best swimmers competed last year in a series of head-to-head showdowns in Europe and the United States, culminating in a grand final in Las Vegas.
Organisers planned to expand this year’s ISL, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been scaled down, with all races to be held in Budapest from 16 October to 22 November.
Olympic champion Adam Peaty is one of 36 Britons involved, while Caeleb Dressel, Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu are among the other global stars signed up to race.
How does it work?
Unlike traditional events, in which swimmers compete for their nation or themselves, the ISL features 10 franchises, who are each allowed squads of up to 32 - 16 men and 16 women.
They score points for their team through results during a total of 32 individual and five relay events across a two-day match featuring four teams, with extra points available in the 'skins' race-off events.
In those 'skins', eight swimmers go head-to-head in 50m races, which take place every three minutes. Half of the field is eliminated after each of the stages - leading to what is usually a dramatic conclusion to each match.
Scoring explained
Each match consists of 39 races of various disciplines, including 32 individual races, five team relays and two skins races.
The winner in each race earns nine points for their team, with a sliding scale of points for other placings, from seven points for second place to one point for eighth.
Which franchise is the favourite to win?
With big-hitters such as Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Florent Manaudou, Ben Proud and five-time world champion Emily Seebohm, Energy Standard will begin as favourites to retain their crown.
But the introduction of several newrules- including swimmers losing points if they do not achieve set times - and the addition of the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings teams - means it is likely to be a highly unpredictable season.
How can I watch the International Swimming League?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of the International Swimming League semi-finals and finals.
All six sessions will be available live on BBC Red Button and the BBC's digital platforms, and for 30 days on catch-up.
Semi-final two
Day two- Monday, 16 November 17:00-19:15
The finals will be on Saturday and Sunday 21-22 November.
How to get into swimming
One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is enjoyed by an estimated 4.5 million people in the UK on a regular basis. From chilling out on the inflatables to going end to end for several laps of the pool, it's hard not to love a trip to the swimming baths.
Learning to swim is also an important life skill and a great way to keep active, involving a full body workout that helps hundreds of thousands of people in the UK to keep fit, relax and have fun.
Find out how you can learn to swim in England,Wales,Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.
Watch endurance athlete & blogger Sophie Radcliffe explain how swimming in an open-water environment is an "exhilarating" experience.
Please follow safety advice about open-water swimming as detailed here, here or here.